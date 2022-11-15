Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,705. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.