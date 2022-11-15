Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXPI stock opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

