Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 102.7% in the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 16.5% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $11,741,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $377.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.02 and its 200-day moving average is $335.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

