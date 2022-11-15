Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

