Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 216.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.71.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $299.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.97. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $305.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

