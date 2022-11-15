Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 258,810 BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of BELLUS Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,272,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,808 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.07.

BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

