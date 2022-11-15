Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

About Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

