Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Articles
