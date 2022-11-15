Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

