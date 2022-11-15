ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 100.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.20) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

