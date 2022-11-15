Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 132.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 323,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 442,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000.

Shares of UJAN stock remained flat at $29.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

