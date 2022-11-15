Insider Buying: Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX – Get Rating) insider Russell Shields purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,400.00 ($65,369.13).

Eclipx Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.07.

Eclipx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eclipx Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, and vehicle sales solutions. The company provides its services under the FleetPlus, FleetPartners, FleetChoice, and 1800 Accident brands.

