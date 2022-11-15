Insider Buying: Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider Buys 650,000 Shares of Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Rating) insider James Thompson bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,800.00 ($13,959.73).

James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, James Thompson acquired 1,150,000 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,650.00 ($23,926.17).

On Friday, November 4th, James Thompson bought 383,730 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,279.36 ($8,241.18).

Noronex Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals, as well as copper deposits. It focuses on Witvlei project comprising two prospecting licences covering an area of approximately 390 square kilometers located in Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia.

