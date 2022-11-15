Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 17,150 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Karen Whitworth purchased 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($46,351.35).
Tesco Price Performance
Shares of TSCO stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227.40 ($2.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,314,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,359. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of £16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,910.83.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Stories
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.