Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 17,150 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Karen Whitworth purchased 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($46,351.35).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 227.40 ($2.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,314,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,359. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of £16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,910.83.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesco Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 240 ($2.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.06) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.82) to GBX 310 ($3.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.45).

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

