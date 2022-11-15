Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Purchases 3,508 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,643.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,257.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of TSR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00.
- On Friday, August 19th, Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 504 shares of TSR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324.32.
TSR Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ TSRI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. TSR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TSR
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
