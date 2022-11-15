Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 9,059 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 1,666,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,381. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

