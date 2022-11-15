Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $495.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,514.51. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $247,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

