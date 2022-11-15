Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 2,152 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,733.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50.

FFIV stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.88. 16,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,261. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

