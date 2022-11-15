Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 186,114 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $382.88. 3,190,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

