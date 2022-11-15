Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells 1,356 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 613,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

