Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Sells 3,095 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yum China Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 124.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

