Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.