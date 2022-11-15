Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.