Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,181. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

