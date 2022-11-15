International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IGT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. 1,971,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,350. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 229.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2,303.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 526,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 504,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 96.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

