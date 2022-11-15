Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,595. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

