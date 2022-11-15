Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $146.29. 138,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,595. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

