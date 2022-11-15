Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

