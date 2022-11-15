Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ: MOFG):

11/8/2022 – MidWestOne Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2022 – MidWestOne Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $35.00.

11/1/2022 – MidWestOne Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $34.00.

10/31/2022 – MidWestOne Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – MidWestOne Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – MidWestOne Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $32.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group Inc alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.27%.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.