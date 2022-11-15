IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

IQVIA Profile

Shares of IQV traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,972. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.