Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,732. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

