iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 32,209 shares.The stock last traded at $106.61 and had previously closed at $106.39.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

