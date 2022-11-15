iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 108,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 929,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,719,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 98,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

