iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,721 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $68,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

