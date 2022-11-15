iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Cut by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.11. 51,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,218. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81.

