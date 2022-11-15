iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 26.4% in October

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

ENZL opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

