iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

