iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $2,100,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. 23,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

