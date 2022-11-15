iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 388,534 shares.The stock last traded at $128.15 and had previously closed at $127.27.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 113,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 186,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

