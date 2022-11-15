iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5,769.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.