iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $120.29.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
