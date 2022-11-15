iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 409,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.43. 1,879,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.