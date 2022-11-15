iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Price Performance

ISPC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,181. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.