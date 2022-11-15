Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,958,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 2,238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Italgas Price Performance

Shares of ITGGF remained flat at $5.75 on Tuesday. Italgas has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Featured Articles

