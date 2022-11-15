ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.94) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.