J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.70.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
NYSE SJM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Activity
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $41,973,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12,044.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
