J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $41,973,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12,044.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

