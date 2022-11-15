J Sainsbury plc Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JSAIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.71) to GBX 184 ($2.16) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.47) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.