James Owens Sells 64,689 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) CEO James Owens sold 64,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $4,874,963.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,014 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, James Owens sold 79,061 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $5,618,865.27.

On Tuesday, October 18th, James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

