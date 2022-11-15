Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,420.00 and a 52-week high of $4,900.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,420.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,573.83.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

