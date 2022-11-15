Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,420.00 and a 52-week high of $4,900.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,420.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,573.83.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.