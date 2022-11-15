JOE One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $51.72 million and $2.12 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00582099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.18 or 0.30320602 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

