JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 320

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.41) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOON. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

MOON stock traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 172.20 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 3,221,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,259. The stock has a market cap of £589.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.05. Moonpig Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($4.68).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.