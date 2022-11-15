JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,070,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,726,000 after acquiring an additional 147,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $148.11. 10,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

